Preview: Reds at Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds carry a four-game winning streak into their series with Los Angeles beginning Friday at Dodger Stadium, where they've lost six straight contests and five series in a row. Cincinnati (29-30) completed a four-game sweep of St. Louis with a 5-2 victory Thursday as Joey Votto (.300 average, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs) matched a career high with four hits and homered for the second straight game, and is 11-for-23 in his last six contests with six runs scored in the past four.

"Joey Votto is something else," Reds right-hander Scott Feldman told reporters after the first baseman recorded his 22nd four-hit game. "I get a big kick out of watching his approach at the plate. You have to see him every day to appreciate how good he is. When he's hot, there's nobody better." Los Angeles (36-25), which has the second-most home victories (22) in the major leagues to Arizona despite kicking off a six-game stretch at Dodger Stadium by losing two of three to Washington earlier this week, is about to get a key piece back in its lineup. Third baseman Justin Turner (.379) could return Friday after missing 19 games because of a hamstring injury. Cincinnati rookie Amir Garrett was rocked in his first start since returning from the disabled list and opposes Rich Hill, who continues to search for the form that produced a career-best 12-5 record last season while making his first start against the Reds since 2007.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Amir Garrett (3-4, 7.17 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (2-2, 4.15)

Garrett allowed nine runs (eight earned), seven hits (three home runs) and three walks in 2 2/3 innings of a 13-8 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. "I was trying to do too much with the changeup," the 25-year-old Californian, who was coming off a hip injury, told reporters. "It is easy to fix. I need to get in the bullpen and work on it. I'm confident in myself. I'm going to get back on track." Since winning his first two career starts, Garrett is 1-4 with a 9.27 ERA in his last seven outings.

Hill received a no-decision after yielding three runs (two earned), three hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings of Los Angeles' 10-8 victory in Milwaukee on Saturday in his sixth start of the season. The 37-year-old Boston native, who was 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in six outings with the Dodgers in 2016, has not pitched into the sixth inning this season. Hill is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA in nine games (seven starts) versus Cincinnati and the only current Red he has faced is Votto (0-for-2).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati's Zack Cosart has reached base safely in 30 straight games after going 1-for-5 with a run scored Thursday. It is the longest on-base streak by a Reds shortstop since Barry Larkin's 31-game run in 1991.

2. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager (.274, eight home runs, 25 RBIs) homered Wednesday -- his first in 16 games -- to raise his June average to .192.

3. Cincinnati 2B Scooter Gennett (.306, seven home runs, 31 RBIs) went 3-for-8 with an RBI and run scored in the last two games since becoming the 17th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game Tuesday, when he also had 10 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Reds 2