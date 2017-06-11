Seager's walk-off double powers Dodgers past Reds

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager has played baseball since 1997 but never produced a walk-off hit until Saturday night.

"Apparently I'm not very good at it. It took me 20 years to get one," Seager said.

Seager's walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.

Yasiel Puig and pinch hitter Justin Turner singled with one out in the ninth off Reds reliever Drew Storen (1-2). Tony Cingrani replaced Storen and struck out pinch hitter Franklin Gutierrez. Seager, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs with two doubles, followed with the game-winning hit to left beyond the diving Scooter Gennett.

"It's always fun to end with a win, so that was nice," said Seager, who has reached base in seven of his nine career games against the Reds, batting .400 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs.

Kenley Jansen (4-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth as the Dodgers (38-25) beat the Reds (29-32) for the eighth straight time at Dodger Stadium. Cody Bellinger homered and Chase Utley went 3-for-4 for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were clinging to a 4-1 lead when manager Dave Roberts lifted starter Alex Wood for reliever Josh Fields with two on and two out in the sixth.

Fields promptly served up a three-run homer to Devin Mesoraco, tying the score at 4. For Mesoraco, it was his fourth long ball of the season.

Wood was charged with three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked none on 87 pitches (61 strikes). Wood said fatigue set in before working the sixth inning, largely because it was his first start coming off the disabled list due to a shoulder injury.

"I felt good and I thought my stuff was good," said Wood, who was activated off the DL before the game after sustaining inflammation in his SC joint and pitched for the first time since May 26. "But I was pretty gassed there that last inning. But I felt good overall."

Reds starter Asher Wojciechowski allowed a season-high four runs on six hits in five innings. Three of those runs scored in the first.

"The first inning, giving up that three-spot really hurt," Wojciechowski said. "I was able to settle in after that and we were able to battle back like our offense does. For me, it was just that first inning not executing a couple of pitches and them putting up those three runs really hurt."

Seager's RBI double with no outs in the first scored Utley, who led off with a single. Seager came home on Adrian Gonzalez's sacrifice fly with two outs in the inning to make it 2-0.

Bellinger followed by cranking a 1-2 Wojciechowski pitch over the wall in right for a 3-0 edge. It was Bellinger's club-high 13th home run this season. It was his third home run off a right-hander.

Wood had his scoreless innings streak halted at 28 when Jose Peraza, a former Dodger, drove in Gennett, who reached with an inning-opening double, to cut the Dodgers lead to 3-1 in the third.

"Pitched a helluva ball game. Really was great, dominating, tired in the sixth," Roberts said of Wood. "He got tired and stuff started to fall short."

In the fifth, Puig opened with a double and advanced to third on Wood's sacrifice before scoring on Utley's two-bagger for a 4-1 advantage.

"Things that could have happened didn't," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We took some good at-bats. (But) they played a good game. They scored one off the bullpen in the ninth to beat us but we didn't beat ourselves in that ballgame. I thought we played a pretty good ballgame."

NOTES: Reds SS Zack Cozart extended his on-base streak to 32 games, the longest in the major leagues, after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. ... Dodgers CF Chris Taylor had the defensive gem of the game. Taylor chased down a shot by Reds 1B Joey Votto, which appeared to be headed for extra bases, and caught it just before the wall in right-center in the sixth inning. ... The Dodgers reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Brandon Morrow to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Reds OF Adam Duvall (illness) was out of the lineup for the second game in a row. ... The Reds signed 19-year-old Cuban SS Jose Israel Garcia to a minor league deal. ... Former Dodgers GM Fred Claire threw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Reds RHP Tim Adleman (4-2, 4.42 ERA) opposes Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6, 4.08) in Sunday's series finale.