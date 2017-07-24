Preview: Reds at Indians

The Cleveland Indians found their best form over the weekend and look to post a fourth straight victory when the Cincinnati Reds pay visit Monday for a make-up game to complete the Ohio Cup series. The American League Central-leading Indians had lost six of seven contests coming into Friday before winning three in a row against struggling Toronto while posting 23 runs and giving up just five.

Cleveland used three RBIs each from Brandon Guyer and All-Star Michael Brantley to support Corey Kluber’s 14-strikeout effort in an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jays to cap the weekend Sunday. Josh Tomlin goes after his third consecutive victory for the Indians on Monday against Tim Adleman for the Reds, who have lost 14 of their last 16 at Cleveland but won there on May 24 before the following day’s game was postponed. Cincinnati will try to win the Ohio Cup after taking two of three in the home-and-home set two months ago and must get more from slugger Joey Votto, who was 4-for-33 as the Reds went 2-8 on the homestand that ended with a 6-3 win over Miami on Sunday. Eugenio Suarez is warming up for Cincinnati with four homers during a seven-game hitting streak (10-for-26).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.96 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (6-9, 5.74)

Adleman is winless in his last four starts win in which he allowed 15 runs (14 earned) combined over 20 1/3 innings with 20 strikeouts. The 29-year-old Georgetown product has had trouble with the home run ball, giving up at least one blast in 10 consecutive games and 22 overall in 94 1/3 frames. Carlos Santana has a homer against Adleman, who yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings of a loss to Cleveland in 2016.

Tomlin rebounded from a rough stretch with two consecutive victories, beating San Francisco and San Diego while permitting five runs and 10 hits over 14 1/3 innings combined. The 32-year-old Texan, who struck out 11 and did not walk a batter in those two outings, has issued just 11 bases on balls in 100 1/3 innings overall in 2017. Zack Cozart is 7-for-14 with two doubles and a triple against Tomlin, who is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA lifetime versus the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati INF/OF Scooter Gennett is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor went 5-for-12 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in the last series.

3. Reds C Tucker Barnhart, who homered Sunday, is 4-for-7 with a double against the Indians in 2017.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Reds 4