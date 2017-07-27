Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds have limped out of the gate following the All-Star break, batting a National League-worst .210 en route to losing 11 of 13 contests. Manager Bryan Price's contingent hopes its bats wake up from their deep slumber on Thursday as the Reds open a four-game series at the Miami Marlins, who erupted for a franchise-high 22 runs in their last contest.

"We haven't really gotten into our power in the second half, which was really part of our strength, being able to drive the ball for extra-base hits," Price said after Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Adam Duvall belted a three-run homer to give him hits in three straight games on the heels of a disastrous 2-for-22 stretch. While Cincinnati is struggling with its offense, Miami had no such issue on Wednesday as it erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning and a season-high 22 hits overall in a 22-10 rout over Texas. The offensive explosion enabled the Marlins to win two of three against the Rangers after doing the same in the previous series versus the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Robert Stephenson (0-3, 8.10 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Chris O'Grady (1-1, 5.40)

Stephenson's first career start on Saturday did not go as well as he would've liked, as the 24-year-old allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Miami. Stephenson permitted a pair of homers to J.T. Realmuto, marking his second straight outing that he has been taken deep on two occasions. "In the third, fourth and fifth innings, I felt like I was in a groove, but in the first and sixth, the long ball killed me. I've had trouble with that lately," said Stephenson, the Reds' top pick and the 27th overall selection in the June 2011 draft.

O'Grady allowed three runs for his third straight outing on Saturday as he received a no-decision versus Cincinnati. The 27-year-old was done in by a lack of control, however, as he walked four batters over the first two innings and six total in his 4 2/3 frames. "It was a grind for me from the first inning on," O'Grady said. "I had a lot of trouble gripping the ball. That's something I've never experienced before. I had to use resin. That's something I've never done in my career."

Walk-Offs

1. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 9-for-29 with seven runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Cincinnati 2B Scooter Gennett went hitless in six at-bats in his last two contests on the heels of going 9-for-23 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Marlins CF Christian Yelich is 11-for-26 with three homers, eight RBIs and as many runs scored in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Reds 2