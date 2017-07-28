Preview: Reds at Marlins

Derek Dietrich has recorded as many hits in his last two games as he had in his previous 11 contests combined. The 28-year-old aims to extend his sudden hot stretch as the host Miami Marlins vie for their sixth win in eight outings on Friday in the second contest of their four-game series against the reeling Cincinnati Reds.

Dietrich belted a homer among his three-RBI performance in Thursday's 4-1 triumph, improving to 4-for-8 with eight RBIs and three runs scored in his last two contests after going a dismal 4-for-35 with 14 strikeouts in his previous 11. Christian Yelich has been rather hot himself, crossing the plate twice in the opener to improve to 9-for-17 with two homers, five RBIs and eight runs scored in his last four games. While Miami is heating up, National League Central cellar-dwelling Cincinnati couldn't be much colder as it has dropped four in a row and 12 of 14 overall while seeing its porous road record drop to 16-33. Scooter Gennett drove in the Reds' lone run in the opener to improve to 6-for-15 with four RBIs against Miami this season heading into Friday's tilt versus Vance Worley, against whom he is 4-for-9 in his career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Sal Romano (2-2, 5.50 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Vance Worley (0-2, 6.37)

Romano answered a disastrous start with a stellar one versus Miami on Sunday, allowing A.J. Ellis' solo homer among three hits in six innings. The 23-year-old struck out seven, with his changeup serving to keep the offensive-minded Marlins off track. "I talked to (catcher) Tucker (Barnhart) before the game, told him to thrown it down there," Romano said of his changeup. "I kind of froze (Giancarlo Stanton) on it. Using my changeup kept them off my fastball. I just had to trust my stuff and trust Tucker back there. He's seen all these hitters."

Worley will make his first start since June 9 on Friday after assuming the rotation spot of Tom Koehler, who was optioned to Triple-A. The 29-year-old Worley has allowed 14 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over his previous four starts. Worley last pitched on Tuesday, scattering two hits over one scoreless inning of relief versus Texas.

Walk-Offs

1. Cincinnati 3B Eugenio Suarez had three hits in the series opener and is 8-for-17 against Miami this season.

2. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon has recorded three straight multi-hit performances during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton is 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in his last two contests after hitting safely in 15 of his previous 17.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Reds 2