Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Miami Marlins will try to win their fourth straight game for the first time in nearly two months when they play the third contest of a four-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Derek Dietrich continued a hot stretch with two hits and two runs scored in a 7-4 win over the Reds on Friday, the Marlins' fourth win in five tries against the Reds since the All-Star break.

Dietrich is 6-for-12 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBIs and five runs scored during Miami's winning streak. Losers of five straight and 13 of 15 since the All-Star break, the Reds were unable to do much after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning Friday. They played their third straight game without All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart (quadriceps), whose name is being thrown about in trade rumors as the deadline approaches. The Marlins have won eight straight home games against Cincinnati, their longest winning streak against one opponent at Marlins Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-8, 5.11 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-3, 5.62)

Adleman is 0-4 with a 6.49 ERA in five July starts after giving up five runs in six frames in a loss at Cleveland on Monday. He has struggled on the road, posting a 1-5 mark and a 5.23 ERA in eight outings. The 29-year-old has never faced the Marlins.

Conley has looked like a new pitcher since returning from the minors earlier in July, first allowing two runs in a no-decision against Philadelphia and then blanking Texas through seven strong frames on Monday. However, the Washington State product has surrendered 18 runs in 11 1/3 innings over his last three home starts. He has won his first two career meetings with the Reds while posting a 3.38 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. Miami C J.T. Realmuto homered among three hits Friday and is 7-for-13 with two blasts over his last three games.

2. Reds 2B Scooter Gennett is 8-for-19 in five games against the Marlins this year.

3. The Marlins placed RHP Nick Wittgren (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Reds 4