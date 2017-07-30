Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Miami Marlins keep winning despite trading away some key pieces and the next player to go is scheduled to take the mound in Sunday's finale of a four-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Dan Straily, sent to Miami by Cincinnati in January, has been linked to numerous teams in advance of Monday's trade deadline.

Straily is expected to be dealt by the Marlins, who traded closer A.J. Ramos on Friday and previously shipped out reliever David Phelps and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Still, Miami has piled up 40 runs during a season high-tying four-game winning streak and looks to continue its domination of Cincinnati, which has dropped eight in a row at Marlins Park. Dee Gordon is 6-for-13 in the series and is riding a nine-game hitting streak for the Marlins, who have won seven of nine. Adam Duvall has been one of the few bright spots with three homers in six RBIs over the past four games for the Reds, who have lost six in a row and 14 of 16.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Luis Castillo (1-4, 4.05 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (7-6, 3.84)

Castillo was among the three players acquired from the Reds from Miami in the offseason trade for Straily. The 24-year-old Dominican with a 100 mph fastball has had a rough indoctrination to the majors with six of his seven starts against teams currently in playoff position and the other against an opponent (Milwaukee) that was leading its division at the time. He's allowed 10 runs during a three-start skid.

Straily has struggled after the All-Star break, failing to pitch beyond five innings while getting tagged for 10 runs and 19 hits over nine innings in dropping his last two starts. Prior to the back-to-back losses, Straily was 3-0 and did not allow more than three earned runs over a six-start stretch. He is 3-2 in 11 home starts with an ERA (2.82) that is more than two runs lower than on the road (4.92).

Walk-Offs

1. Reds C Devin Mesoraco tweaked his knee in Saturday's loss and is not expected to start in the series finale.

1. Marlins RHP Brad Ziegler came off the disabled list Saturday and was named the closer by manager Don Mattingly.

3. Reds SS Zack Cozart (quad) went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Reds 3