Yelich, Conley power Marlins past reeling Reds

MIAMI -- Christian Yelich is taking advantage of hitting behind Giancarlo Stanton.

Adam Conley is taking advantage of his return to the majors after being banished to the minors for more than two months.

Together, they led the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Yelich, hitting third, one spot behind National League home run leader Stanton in the order, belted a three-run homer in the third inning that gave the Marlins a lead they never relinquished.

The two-out homer came on an 0-2 pitch. It also came after a walk to Stanton, who has 33 homers this year.

"I don't blame them," Yelich said of pitchers who walk Stanton. "He has 30-something homers. He's been red hot lately, hitting everything out of the park. It makes sense.

"Teams are going to be careful with him. If you make a mistake with the big fella, it's going a long, long way. I don't take (the walk to Stanton) personal."

Yelich has been making pitchers pay lately. He has 12 homers this season, including four in the past 10 games. He is hitting .342 during that span.

Conley (4-3) picked up the win, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. He is 3-0 in three career starts against Cincinnati.

He had a 7.53 ERA for his first six appearances before getting sent to Triple-A New Orleans on May 8. In three starts since returning to the majors, Conley has a 1.74 ERA.

"I never lacked in confidence," Conley said. "What I lacked was my stuff and my ability to command the zone. I wasn't getting ahead. I wasn't able to put guys away.

"When I was getting hit around every fifth day, I would come back in the clubhouse and say, 'Who was that?' It didn't even feel like it was me."

Thanks to the revived Conley and Yelich's big homer, the Marlins (49-53) won their season high-tying fourth straight game. Miami has also won seven of its past nine and will go for a four-game sweep of the Reds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati (41-63) has lost six games in a row. The Reds have also lost eight straight at Marlins Park.

Tim Adleman (5-9), who allowed Yelich's homer, took the loss. He gave up six hits, four walks and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

"I was just bad," said Adleman, who has allowed at least one homer in 12 straight games. "My fastball command was awful, and my off-speed stuff was only sporadically good. I didn't do a whole lot well."

The Reds opened the scoring with two outs in the first. Joey Votto hit his 27th homer of the season, a solo blast that traveled 425 feet to center.

That lead was quickly erased. With two outs in the third, Yelich hit his opposite-field homer, sending the ball 403 feet to left-center field. Yelich said he has only hit two opposite-field homers in five years at Marlins Park.

Cincinnati cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth as Adam Duvall hit his 23rd homer of the season, a long drive to left.

Conley's leadoff walk started what became a three-run rally in the fifth. Dee Gordon singled and Stanton hit a two-run double to right center. Marcell Ozuna capped the inning with a double that sailed over the head of center fielder Billy Hamilton, giving Miami a 6-2 lead.

The teams traded one run each after that -- an RBI single by Miami's J.T. Realmuto and a run-scoring groundout by Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart.

But that didn't change the result for a Reds team that is battling to stay positive despite losing 14 of its past 16 games.

"The clubhouse is not morose," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Some people think it should be, but we don't want the ballpark to be a place where no one wants to go."

NOTES: Reds C Devin Mesoraco (knee) was injured during the game and will not play Sunday. ... Cincinnati placed All-Star SS Zack Cozart (quad) on the disabled list. The Reds recalled RHP Kevin Shackelford, a reliever, from Triple-A Louisville. He pitched two innings and allowed one run, striking out three. ... RHP Brad Ziegler (back injury) came off the disabled and was made the Marlins closer, replacing A.J. Ramos, who was traded late Friday night. Ziegler, 37, has 85 career saves but has struggled this year with a 6.52 ERA. ... Ramos, 30, has 92 saves since the start of the 2015 season. He was an All-Star last season when he saved 40 games and posted his third straight season with an ERA below 3.00. His 90.9 save percentage this season is ranked fifth in the majors among relievers with at least 20 saves. ... Sunday's series finale features Marlins RHP Dan Straily against Reds RHP Luis Castillo. This will be the first time they have faced their former teams since they were traded for each other in January.