Harper's RBI single in 10th lifts Nationals over Reds

WASHINGTON -- - Bryce Harper had an RBI single to right field with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning off Raisel Iglesias as the Washington Nationals came back to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.

The liner scored Trea Turner, who singled with two outs and went to third on a single by Brian Goodwin.

The winning pitcher was Matt Albers (3-1), who worked a scoreless top of the 10th. Iglesias (2-2) was stuck with the loss as Harper had the winning hit on a full-count pitch.

Goodwin, who had three hits, belted his second solo homer of the game to lead off the seventh to tie it at 5 against reliever Wandy Peralta.

Daniel Murphy lined a solo homer, the 100th home run of his career, into the Nationals' bullpen in right to lead off the sixth against reliever Michael Lorenzen to cut the lead to 5-3. Later in the inning, pinch-hitter Stephen Drew had a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.

Lorenzen came on for Reds starter Luis Castillo, who allowed five hits and two runs in five innings in his first major league game.

The first-place Nationals (44-29) are 19-15 at home and the last-place Reds (30-42) have lost 10 of 11. Scooter Gennett, Adam Duvall and Devin Mesoraco each had two hits for the Reds.

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg also did not figure in the decision. He threw 95 pitches and has allowed 13 runs in his last 15 1/3 innings. Ryan Zimmerman and Turner had two hits for Washington.

The Reds scored four runs in the first inning against Strasburg, who pitched less than six innings in his third straight start.

Gennett hit a solo homer -- his 10th home run of the year -- with one out to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. It was the third homer in six at-bats for Gennett against Strasburg, who gave up his 10th homer of the season.

Scott Schebler had a sacrifice fly and Mesoraco and Jose Peraza had RBI singles as the Reds sent nine batters to the plate.

The Nationals trimmed the margin to 4-1 when Goodwin hit a home run with one out in the last of the first inning.

Mesoraco had an RBI single to give the Reds a 5-1 lead in the third.

Washington cut the lead to 5-2 as Anthony Rendon lofted a long solo homer to center in the fourth.

Strasburg was pulled after five innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, two walks and two hit batters with five strikeouts.

Castillo was 4-4 with a 2.58 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Pensacola, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last start on Sunday.

He had his first big league at-bat on Friday before he even threw a pitch. He grounded out to end the first against Strasburg.

Castillo induced Zimmerman to hit into double plays to end the third and fifth as the first baseman stranded five runners combined.

NOTES: The Nationals recalled INF/OF Wilmer Difo from Triple-A Syracuse and sent RHP A.J. Cole back to the Chiefs. Cole made one start in May for the Nationals but was not used during his second stint with the team this year. Difo made his first start in CF for the Nationals on Friday and had trouble on some flyballs ... The Reds promoted RHP Luis Castillo from Double-A Pensacola to make his MLB debut Friday in Washington. To make room on the roster the Reds sent RHP Amir Garrett (3-6, 7.41 ERA) to Triple-A Louisville ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey (0-0) will make his first appearance of the year Saturday against Washington RHP Joe Ross (3-3, 5.98).