Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres became the second team in the National League to reach 40 losses with a setback against Kansas City on Sunday and dropped seven of their last eight games. The Cincinnati Reds, who visit the Padres in the opener of a three-game series on Monday, are not doing much better after dropping three straight at the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend to begin a six-game road trip.

The high of sweeping a four-game series from perennial contenders St. Louis to begin the week was quickly erased when the Reds went out to Los Angeles and could not get the pitching to cooperate while yielding a total of 21 runs in the three-game set. Cincinnati's power bats showed up on Sunday as Joey Votto (18), Scott Schebler (18) and Adam Duvall (15) each stayed among the league leaders in home runs, and those three are getting set to face a San Diego Staff that entered Sunday 14th in the National League with a 4.97 team ERA. The Padres' staff allowed a total of 20 runs on Saturday and Sunday in losses to Kansas City, which is last in the American League in runs scored. San Diego will try to get a better effort on Monday out of right-hander Luis Perdomo while Cincinnati counters with veteran Bronson Arroyo.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (3-4, 6.25 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-3, 5.30)

Arroyo is 0-2 in his last six starts but lasted at least five innings in each outing. The 40-year-old Florida native allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings against St. Louis on Wednesday but did not factor in the decision as the Reds went on to earn a 6-4 win. Arroyo, who missed the last two seasons while battling back from injuries, is facing San Diego for the first time since tossing seven scoreless innings on May 2, 2014.

Perdomo is making his 11th start of the season and still searching for his first win despite six quality starts. The Dominican Republic native was not very sharp on Wednesday, when he was ripped for five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings to suffer a loss at Arizona. Perdomo faced Cincinnati once last season and took the loss despite allowing three runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Votto and Schebler are tied for the NL lead in home runs.

2. San Diego RHP Phil Maton made his major-league debut on Sunday and struck out one in a perfect inning.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco homered in three of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Padres 6