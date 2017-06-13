Preview: Reds at Padres

The road has not been kind to the Cincinnati Reds of late as the team has dropped seven straight since posting a victory in Philadelphia on May 28. Cincinnati attempts to end the skid when it visits the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set.

The Reds fell to 0-4 on their six-game road trip with Monday's 9-3 setback in the series opener despite another strong night at the plate by Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. San Diego evened its record at 2-2 on its six-game homestand behind a 14-hit attack led by Austin Hedges, who matched his hit total from his previous seven contests by going 3-for-4 while driving in three runs. Jose Pirela continues to swing a hot bat for the Padres as he enters Tuesday with a six-game hitting streak during which he has recorded five multi-hit performances. The 27-year-old Venezuelan outfielder is 13-for-22 during the run after going hitless in his season debut on June 6 and has collected five RBIs in his last three games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Scott Feldman (5-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (4-7, 4.54)

Feldman won his third straight decision Thursday, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings to defeat St. Louis. The 34-year-old native of Hawaii was in command of his pitches as he did not walk a batter for second time in three turns and third overall occasion this season. Feldman is 2-1 with one complete game and a 3.45 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against San Diego.

Richard is coming off a loss at Arizona on Thursday in which he yielded four runs and six hits over five innings. The 33-year-old from Indiana has won each of his last two turns at home, including an outing against the Diamondbacks on May 21 that saw him toss his first complete game since 2012. Richard has yet to defeat Cincinnati in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.31 ERA in 12 appearances (six starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Yangervis Solarte has recorded five RBIs over the first four games of the homestand, matching his total from the previous 13 overall contests.

2. Votto has recorded four multi-hit performances during his hitting streak and six in his last 10 games.

3. San Diego released RHP Jake Esch, who walked both batters he faced at Colorado on April 12 in his only appearance of the season.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Padres 3