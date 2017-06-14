Preview: Reds at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to continue taking advantage of the road-challenged Cincinnati Reds and complete a three-game sweep when they host the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. San Diego had lost seven of eight contests before running into Cincinnati, which it has outscored 15-5 in winning the first two contests of the set.

Rookie Franchy Cordero has been pounding Reds pitching, going 5-for-10 with three home runs - two in Tuesday's 6-2 triumph - and four RBIs in the series. Jose Pirela also has been swinging a hot bat, as he enters Wednesday with a seven-game hitting streak during which he has registered six multi-hit performances. The Reds were one out away from being shut out on Tuesday, but pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart spared them the embarrassment with a two-run double. Cincinnati went on to suffer its eighth consecutive road loss and fall to 0-5 on its six-game trip.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Amir Garrett (3-5, 7.40 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (5-5, 5.35)

Garrett lasted only one-plus inning against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday, exiting after being hit on the left hand by a line drive. The 25-year-old rookie from California still lost his third straight decision after yielding two runs on two hits - one homer - and a walk. Garrett, who will be facing San Diego for the first time, has not won since allowing two runs over six innings versus San Francisco on May 6.

Chacin continued his brilliance at home Friday, when he gave up two runs and three hits over seven innings against Kansas City. The 29-year-old Venezuelan is just 3-1 in six starts at Petco Park this year but owns a 1.58 ERA there, as opposed to a 10.27 mark over seven turns on the road. Chacin has made six career appearances (four starts) versus Cincinnati, going 1-2 with one complete game and a 3.10 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Yangervis Solarte has registered six RBIs over the first five contests of the team's six-game homestand.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is riding an eight-game hitting streak during which he has recorded four multi-hit performances.

3. San Diego OF Alex Dickerson may miss the entire season as he recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a bulging disc in his lower back.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Reds 3