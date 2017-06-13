Padres' Perdomo beats Reds for first win of season

SAN DIEGO -- Luis Perdomo finally got a win for the Padres Monday night with a lot of help from his teammates.

Perdomo, who was 0-3 after his first 10 starts of the season, was finally credited with the win as the Padres ended a two-game losing streak by defeating the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 at Petco Park.

But it was far from a solo effort for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Catcher Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs. Rookie Franchy Cordero and Yangervis Solarte each had a homer among their two hits and two RBIs. And Jose Pirela and Cory Spangenberg both had two hits and two runs scored.

The nights were particularly memorable for Cordero and Pirela.

Cordero's home run was his first in the major leagues. And Pirela went 2-for-4 with an RBI and is 13-for-26 since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 6.

"It's fun to be there when a player hits his first home run in the major leagues," Padres manager Andy Green said of Cordero. "He's impressed us ever since he came up (on May 27 when center fielder Manuel Margot went on the disabled list with a calf injury).

"Franchy is a player. He's proven that he deserves to be here."

Perdomo (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.

"He was a lot better tonight when he pitched from the middle of the rubber," said Green.

"Perdomo got that lead and he ran with it," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "Fastball and slider for strikes. He pounded the zone."

The Padres scored all nine of their runs in the first five innings against struggling right-handed veteran Bronson Arroyo (3-5), including scoring six runs in the second.

"I felt good, but before I knew it there was a six-spot on the board," said Arroyo. "It was one of those things. I couldn't stop the train from going downhill. Then it was just a matter of going deep in the game and not destroying the bullpen.

"My arm is feeling much better than it did earlier in the year, yet the velocity seems to be down a little bit."

"It's just learning to manage his stuff when the speed is down," Price said of Arroyo. "And trying to manage a game with that type of stuff is a different animal. Thank goodness he got those final eight outs. I'm not trying to make it a great outing, it wasn't. But it could have been worse."

The Padres spotted Cincinnati two runs in the top of the first, then jumped on Arroyo for seven runs in the first two innings.

The first inning marked the continuance of a bad trend for the Padres. Perdomo retired the first two hitters he faced then gave up two runs. The Reds loaded the bases on singles by Joey Votto and Adam Duvall and a walk to Eugenio Suarez ahead of a two-run single by Scott Schebler.

The Reds have another bad trend going. They entered the game having given up a major league-worst 97 homers. By the end of the six-run second, the count had reached 99.

Arroyo hit Cory Spangenberg to open the second. Allen Cordoba singled on a perfectly placed bunt to third ahead of a two-run double into the left-field corner by Hedges.

Pirela singled home Hedges.

Cordero followed with his first major league homer, a 361-foot, two-run shot to left. Two hitters later, Solarte homered on a 421-foot drive to center, his sixth homer of the season, making it 7-2. Solarte had put the Padres on the board in the first with a single after Pirela's double.

The Padres extended their lead to 9-2 with single runs in the fourth and fifth on run-scoring singles by Wil Myers and Hedges.

The white flag for Arroyo came with two outs in the fifth. Arroyo, who entered the game with a 6.25 earned run average in 12 starts, gave up nine runs on 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings to raise his ERA to 7.01. Padres batters were 13-for-25 against Arroyo with four doubles, a triple and two homers.

The Reds scored their third run in the seventh on a run-scoring single by pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett.

NOTES: The Reds and the Padres had the number two and three picks, respectively, in the first round of the Major League draft Monday . . . The Reds took INF/RHP Hunter Greene from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, Calif., with the second pick. Greene is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. "We do not see prospects like this very often," said Reds general manager Dick Williams. "The physical talent is special, but he exhibits great intangibles." . . . The Padres then selected LHP MacKenzie Gore, 18, from Whiteville (N.C.) High with the third pick. Gore was 11-0 with two saves and a 0.19 earned run average in 74 1/3 innings this season.