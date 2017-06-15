Padres complete three-game sweep of Reds

SAN DIEGO -- With the game tied, two on and none out in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon, Franchy Cordero tried to bunt the first pitch he saw from right-handed reliever Michael Lorenzen.

San Diego Padres third base coach Glenn Hoffman immediately trotted toward home plate to have a word with the 22-year-old rookie center fielder from the Dominican Republic.

Rough translation of their conversation: "Franchy, no."

"On Franchy's behalf, he's selfless," Padres manager Andy Green said. "But we don't want him bunting there."

So Franchy swung and pulled a single to right, driving home the tie-breaking run to lead the Padres to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds and a sweep of a three-game series.

"That kid has hurt us," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Ya think?

In the three-game series, Cordero went 7-for-14 with a double, his first three major league homers, five RBIs and five runs scored. For good measure, he chased down some long drives in center.

"It's a good trend, three straight game-winning hits," Green said of Cordero, who is hitting .339 since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 27 to sub for injured center fielder Manuel Margot, who some viewed as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Cordero was one of three Padres standouts Wednesday as they ran their record against the Reds to 19-9 over the past four seasons. Cincinnati lost a ninth straight road game overall.

Padres right-handed starter Jhoulys Chacin improved to 6-5, allowing two runs on solo homers by Jose Peraza and Joey Votto. He allowed only three other hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings. Chacin is now 4-1 in seven starts at Petco Park this season with a 1.72 earned-run average.

Hunter Renfroe snapped out of an 0-for-18 drought with a game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth and a run-scoring ground out in the seventh after Cordero's go-ahead single.

"Chacin early didn't quite have his stuff," Green said. Evidence was Peraza's homer.

Part of the Padres success in the first two games of the series was keeping swift Reds lead-off hitter Billy Hamilton off base in eight of his 10 plate appearances. With Hamilton taking Wednesday off to rest a sore thumb, Peraza -- who was giving Zack Cozart a break at short -- moved into the lead-off slot and homered on the third pitch offered by Chacin. Peraza's homer traveled 388 feet into the left field stands and was the first game-opening homer of Peraza's career and the Reds' first of the season.

Votto made it 2-0 with his 19th homer of the season leading off the fourth. His 407-foot drive to right-center barely cleared Renfroe's leap at the fence.

"I got more aggressive after the first," Chacin saud. "And my slider was good today. What I needed was what Renfroe delivered."

Reds' starter Amir Garrett entered the sixth working on a five-hit shutout.

But Yangervis Solarte opened the inning with a single to left and Renfroe lined a 429-foot drive to left that banged off the railing at the top of the second deck. The home run was Renfroe's 14th of the season, tying him with Nate Colbert (1969) for the most homers in the first half of a season by a Padres' rookie.

Garrett allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

"I felt this was a step forward," said Garrett (3-6, 6.91 ERA). "I was able to locate all my pitches. I'm back to my normal self. I made a mistake to Renfroe, but stuff like that happens. But to do what I did today and what I did at the beginning of the season, I can pitch with the best of them."

"It's a big step, a necessary step," Price said of Garrett's performance.

But as soon as Garrett departed, the Padres were threatening Lorenzen.

Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Jose Pirela opened the seventh by drawing back-to-back walks off the right-handed Lorenzen. Cordero then pulled a single to right to score Szczur. With one-out, Lorenzen intentionally walked Solarte to load the bases. Renfroe hit a high chop back to the mound that ticked off Lorenzen's glove to ruin a chance for an inning-ending double play and scoring the final run

Earlier, the Padres had a tying run cut down at the plate. Erick Aybar singled in the second and tried to score from first on a double to left center by catcher Luis Torrens. But Aybar was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from center fielder Arismendy Alcantara to shortstop Peraza to catcher Tucker Barnhart.

NOTES: The Padres are 19-9 against the Reds at Petco Park since 2012 . . . Both teams are off Thursday . . . The Reds rested CF Billy Hamilton Tuesday due to a sore thumb, and SS Zack Cosart was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game as he rested a sore quad muscle . . . Padres' starting RHP Trevor Cahill, who has been on the disabled list since May 14 with right shoulder inflammation, felt good after a bullpen session Tuesday and will travel with the Padres to Milwaukee and Chicago. Cahill is expected to face hitters in Milwaukee and begin a rehab assignment before the Padres return home June 23 . . . RHP Jered Weaver, who has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a left hip injury, will also join the Padres on the trip and throw bullpens.