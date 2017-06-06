RF Scott Schebler was out of the lineup again Monday after suffering a strained left shoulder making a diving catch on Saturday. Manager Bryan Price said he could return by Sunday. "He's got to do some on-field things -- batting practice, taking the ball off the bat, throwing," Price said prior to Monday's game. "Scott needs a full day of baseball activity. Tomorrow is a possibility. We'll see how it goes."

SS Zack Cozart bolstered his All-Star consideration, going 2-for-4 on Monday night while reaching base for the 27th straight game, longest streak by a Reds shortstop since Barry Larkin's 31-game streak in 1991. Cozart ranked second in the latest National League All-Star Game voting. Entering Monday's game, Cozart leads all NL shortstops in hitting, hits, triples, homers, extra-base hits, total bases, RBIs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. "It's hard to duplicate what he's done in the first 50 games," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He's always been good defensively, and now his offense is catching up to his defense. He's not just hitting, either. He's hitting for power, he's hitting different speeds."

RHP Asher Wojciechowski started for Cincinnati on Monday night versus the St. Louis Cardinals and earned a no-decision, allowing two runs on eight hits with a pair of walks and two strikeouts over his 100 pitches in a 4-2 Reds' win. He didn't allow a hit until one out in the fourth inning. It was an improvement from his previous outing on Tuesday in Toronto when he allowed three home runs in four innings.

RHP Robert Stephenson was sharp in his first start for Triple-A Louisville, tossing four hitless innings with three walks and two strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches. "We wanted him to get stretched out, so that he can start or relieve," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We want him to be able to make the in-game adjustments you need to make and work on his slider. He's got a chance to have a really good slider that would be a nice complement."