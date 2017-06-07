RF Scott Schebler was out of the lineup for the third straight game Tuesday but did make an appearance. He entered as a defensive replacement and later walked and scored. Schebler strained his left shoulder making a diving catch on Saturday. Reds manager Bryan Price often gives players on extra day once they are deemed fit to return. "I try to make a habit to try to get them as close to 100 percent as possible," Price said.

RHP Tim Adleman's solid performance perhaps was overshadowed by Scooter Gennett's four-homer night, but he allowed one run and three hits while tying a career high with seven strikeouts over seven innings on Tuesday in a 13-1 win over St. Louis. "It was big to go deep and give our horses in the bullpen a break," Adleman said.

CF Billy Hamilton's bunt single in the seventh inning Monday sparked a four-run inning. Hamilton has worked to improve his bunting, While fans are clamoring for him to do it more, Hamilton says opposing teams play the infield in on nearly every at-bat to combat his speed, making it more difficult. "It feels like you have to get a perfect bunt down every time," he said. "You can't go up there and just bunt it and expect to beat it out. Those guys are major-leaguers, too."

LF Scooter Gennett became the first player ever to collect four homers, five hits and 10 RBIs in a game as the Reds blasted the Cards 13-1.

LHP Tony Cingrani was returned from a rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since April 21 with a strained right oblique. "We're not going to immediately plug him into a situation where he has to get the biggest out," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We'd like to give him a softer landing." Tuesday's game, a 13-1 Reds win over the Cardinals, was the perfect scenario, and Cingrani allowed a hit and a walk in one scoreless inning.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday when LHP Tony Cingrani was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Bonilla went 1-3 with a 7.43 ERA in six appearances for Cincinnati, including four starts.