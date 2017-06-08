RF Scott Schebler returned to the lineup Wednesday night after missing three starts with a strained left shoulder suffered while making a diving catch Saturday. In the fifth inning Wednesday, Schebler hit his 17th home run of the season off Cardinals' right-hander Lance Lynn. He went 3-for-3 on the night.

INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan tried something a little different before his pinch-hit appearance with two runners on and the Reds trailing by three runs in the seventh inning Wednesday night. "I said I'm just grabbing my bat and going up there," Kivlehan said. "I'm not taking any swings. Probably not the best long-term strategy." It worked this time. Kivlehan tied the score with a pinch-hit, three-run homer, and Joey Votto's go-ahead, two-run shot capped a five-run seventh inning, lifting the Reds to a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.

SS Zack Cozart doubled in the seventh inning to extend his career-high on-base streak to 29 straight appearances, longest active streak in major league baseball. It's the longest streak for a Reds batter since Barry Larkin's 31-game streak in August 1991.

LHP Brandon Finnegan threw 2 1/3 innings in a "camp" game in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday. "We had good reports on how he threw and how he felt," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He had a good slider. He threw strikes, and he came out of it well." The next step is for him is to throw a side session for a full-season affiliate. Finnegan has been on the disabled list since April 16 with a shoulder injury.

RHP Bronson Arroyo's recent struggles against the Cardinals continued Wednesday night when he allowed four earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. In his past 10 starts versus St. Louis, Arroyo (3-4) is 0-6 with a 6.34 ERA. The Reds rallied from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning Wednesday to earn Arroyo a no-decision.

RHP Homer Bailey will begin a rehabilitation assignment Friday when he starts for Double-A Pensacola. Bailey began the season on the disabled list after suffering a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery. Over the past two seasons, Bailey has made only two starts for the Reds, who are hopeful he'll return by the end of June.