RHP Austin Brice overcame an injury in spring training to become a valuable piece for the Reds' bullpen. "He's been a tremendous bridge guy," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We didn't see a lot of him in spring training. It's been an eye-opener. He's been a pro and a performer." Brice has allowed three earned runs in 16 2/3 innings over his 10 appearances.

SS Zack Cozart extended his career-high on-base streak to 30 games with an infield single in the sixth inning Thursday. It's the longest active streak in the major leagues and the longest by a Reds' player since Barry Larkin had a 31-game streak in 1991.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani won't throw off the mound until at least the end of June and isn't expected to rejoin the Reds rotation until the end of August, according to manager Bryan Price. DeSclafani was the projected Opening Day starter before injuring his elbow late in spring training.

LHP Brandon Finnegan will start Sunday for Double-A Pensacola and is on track to rejoin the Reds rotation by the end of June, according to manager Bryan Price. He has been on the disabled list since April 16 with a shoulder injury. Finnegan went 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts prior to the injury.

RHP Scott Feldman retired the first nine batters he faced Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati before Matt Carpenter led off the fourth inning with a single. He gave up only four hits with no walks and four strikeouts over seven innings in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. "He had good angled breaking balls and good changeups," manager Bryan Price said. "Good cut on his fastball. He had all the weaponry."