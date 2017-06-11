2B Jose Peraza, a former Dodger, drove in a run to end LHP Alex Wood's scoreless innings streak at 28 with a third-inning single. Peraza was 1-for-4 and has a five-game hitting streak against his former club.

SS Jose Israel Garcia was signed to a minor league deal. The 19-year-old native of Havana, Cuba will report to the club's Dominican Summer League.

SS Zack Cozart extended his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. The streak is the longest in the majors. Cozart is batting .339 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs since the streak began May 2.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski settled down after the first inning, when he gave up three runs to the Dodgers. Wojciechowski winded up allowing a season-high four runs on six hits in five innings but did not factor into the decision. "The first inning, giving up that three-spot really hurt," Wojciechowski said. "I was able to settle in after that and we were able to battle back like our offense does. For me, it was just that first inning not executing a couple of pitches and them putting up those three runs really hurt."

CF Billy Hamilton got the day off. Hamilton is "a little beat up," manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton is hitting .243 with one home run and 17 RBIs. He is expected to return Sunday.

OF Adam Duvall (illness) was out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row. Duvall made a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth, flying out to left.

1B Joey Votto did not homer for the first time in four games, halting his streak of long balls at three games in a row. Votto went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 5-4 setback to the Dodgers. Votto is batting .303 with 17 home runs and 49 RBIs.

C Devin Mesoraco smacked a three-run homer off RHP Josh Fields in the sixth inning to tie the score at 4. Mesoraco has four home runs this season. In seven of 10 games at Dodger Stadium, Mesoraco has recorded at least one hit.