C Stuart Turner continues to rehab his strained right hamstring at Triple-A Louisville. He's 9-for-37 during his rehab and could be activated this week. "He's getting close," manager Bryan Price said. "It will be an organizational decision. I'm happy he's playing regularly and doing well."

CF Billy Hamilton was back in the lineup and hitting leadoff after getting a day of rest Saturday from manager Bryan Price. "He's beat up," Price said. "He needed a day." Hamilton had a single in the sixth inning and came close to depriving Chase Utley of a home run in the fifth. He made a well-timed leap but the ball hit the heel of his glove.

LHP Brandon Finnegan has a three-inning rehab session scheduled in Double-A Pensacola as he continues to work on the left shoulder injury that sidelined him in April.

LF Adam Duvall returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing two games because of an illness. He celebrated his return by hitting the first pitch he saw from Hyun-Jin Ryu for his 15th home run of the season. He is one of four Reds with 10 or more home runs this season.

SS Jose Israel Garcia, one of the top international prospects from Cuba, was signed to a minor league contract and will be report to the Reds' Dominican Summer League Affiliate. He received a signing bonus of almost $5 million according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old is 6-3.

RHP Homer Bailey, who went on the disabled list in February after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in his right elbow, threw five sharp innings in a rehab assignment at Double A-Pensacola. He has rehab assignments left for Class A Dayton and Triple-A Louisville before the Reds will revisit plans for him to return to the team. "He has to make those next two starts and then we'll reevaluate him," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Everything went well and he felt good enough to pitch the fifth inning." Bailey said the key to his rehab has been staying focused on the present. "You can't change the things in the past. I think all signs point in a really good direction. I really haven't lost my command, which is kind of a rare thing. I felt good."