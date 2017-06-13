RF Scott Schebler had a hand in all three Cincinnati runs Monday. He was 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the first. He scored the third run after singling in the seventh.

RHP Hunter Greene from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, Calif., was the Reds' first-round pick in Monday's amateur draft. Cincinnati had the second overall pick. Greene is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. "We do not see prospects like this very often," said Reds General Manager Dick Williams. "The physical talent is special, but he exhibits great intangibles." The 17-year-old Greene posted an ERA of 0.75 this season with 43 strikeouts and four walks in 28 innings while hitting .324 with six homers.

RHP Brandon Finnegan, who has been on the disabled list since April 16 with left shoulder issues, began his rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Pensacola and allowed one hit in three innings. He allowed a walk with a strikeout in s scoreless assignment covering 35 pitches.

RHP Brandon Finnegan, who has been on the disabled list since April 16 with left shoulder issues, began his rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Pensacola and allowed one hit in three innings. He allowed a walk with a strikeout in s scoreless assignment covering 35 pitches.

RHP Bronson Arroyo, who entered the game with a 6.25 ERA in 12 starts, gave up nine runs on a career-worse-equaling 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings to raise his ERA to 7.15. Padres batters were 13-for-25 against Arroyo Monday with four doubles, a triple and two homers. That's 25 total bases in 25 at-bats. "It's such uncharted waters for Arroyo . . . regarding a 40-year-old man having 2 ½ years off after elbow and shoulder surgery and trying to manage his first season back. It's hard to say what to expect," said Reds manager Bryan Price.