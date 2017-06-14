RF Scott Schebler was 3-for-4 Tuesday night with a run scored. It was his 16th multi-hit performance of the season and his third in as many games. Over his last three games, Schebler is 7-for-12 with a double, a homer and four RBIs

SS Zack Cozart didn't start Tuesday due to a sore quad. Reds manager Bryan Price said it wasn't a major injury. Cozart has started all but nine of the season's games at short and is the National League's leading All-Star Game vote-getter at the position.

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night. He extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four home runs, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

RHP Scott Feldman is 2-2 in four career games (three starts) against the Padres with a 4.35 ERA. He is 1-1 in two lifetime starts at Petco Park with a 4.91 ERA. After giving up four straight singles and two runs before retiring a hitter, Feldman allowed only two runs on four hits over five innings.