FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 14, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 2 months ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Scott Schebler was 3-for-4 Tuesday night with a run scored. It was his 16th multi-hit performance of the season and his third in as many games. Over his last three games, Schebler is 7-for-12 with a double, a homer and four RBIs

SS Zack Cozart didn't start Tuesday due to a sore quad. Reds manager Bryan Price said it wasn't a major injury. Cozart has started all but nine of the season's games at short and is the National League's leading All-Star Game vote-getter at the position.

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night. He extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four home runs, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

RHP Scott Feldman is 2-2 in four career games (three starts) against the Padres with a 4.35 ERA. He is 1-1 in two lifetime starts at Petco Park with a 4.91 ERA. After giving up four straight singles and two runs before retiring a hitter, Feldman allowed only two runs on four hits over five innings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.