SS Zack Cozart snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a first-inning double on Saturday afternoon. He singled in his next at-bat and finished 2-for-5. He and leadoff batter Billy Hamilton combined to go 4-for-10 with two doubles and a triple after going 1-for-8 in Friday's loss.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-1) allowed six runs (five earned), including back-to-back home runs by Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson in 2 1/3 innings on Saturday. "I just didn't locate," he said.""The first two innings went pretty smoothly, then I got into a situation where they had runners on first and second. I worked (Chris) Taylor into a good count and then left a fastball out over the plate and he put a good swing on it (for two-run double)."

LHP Brandon Finnegan threw 54 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Pensacola on Friday with positive results. "(Wahoos manager Pat Kelly) liked what he saw," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Really good movement on his fastball, good changeup, lot of strikes. He's progressing how we would like. He feels like it's a second spring training, so there's an ebb and flow with that. He's feeling fine. As far as the velocity, he's going to have that ebb and flow that you're going to see in a rehab environment." Finnegan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts.

LF Peter O'Brien was designated for assignment. O'Brien was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock on June 1.

RHP Homer Bailey is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville against the Columbus Clippers on Monday and then will be evaluated to determine if he needs more time in the minors or is ready to rejoin the Reds. "We'll be able to make a relatively quick decision on Homer after his next outing, if he's ready," Reds manager Bryan Price said. Bailey has made only eight starts the past two seasons after multiple elbow surgeries.