C Stuart Turner was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Sunday. He made 15 rehab appearances for Triple-A Louisville, batting .237 with three RBIs. Turner had been on the DL since May 20 with a strained right hamstring. Turner struck out as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was designated for assignment on Sunday, a day after allowing six runs (five earned), including back-to-back home runs by Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson, over 2 1/3 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Dodgers. "You don't want to lose Wojo but he has no options," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We'd like him to stay. He gives us that depth we like to have. We'd like to keep him unless there's another big-league opportunity out there for him."

RHP Jake Buchanan was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Buchanan gave up two earned runs and a homer in two innings of Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Dodgers. The Reds needed fresh arms for Sunday's game with Buchanan likely unavailable after tossing two innings Saturday.

RHP Bronson Arroyo's 14-year major-league career could be coming to an end. After Sunday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arroyo admitted he's been experiencing shoulder soreness and getting cortisone shots to mask the pain. Arroyo came back after missing more than two seasons following elbow and shoulder surgeries. On Sunday, he lasted only three innings, with five earned runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. "We tried to patch it up and it worked for a while, but I've been hit around the yard for a while now," Arroyo said. "It gets stiff. The cortisone isn't working anymore. Have I thought, 'This time might be my last time on the field?' Yeah." Arroyo is 3-6 with a 7.35 ERA. He planned to discuss his future with manager Bryan Price by Monday. "It's a combination of things," Price said. "His velocity is down again. ... I'll talk with Bronson and see how he's doing. It's not just a challenge with his stuff. It's a physical challenge."

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Bonilla gives the Reds a fresh arm after the bullpen covered more than six innings in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Dodgers. Bonilla is in his third stint with the Reds.