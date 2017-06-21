LHP Amir Garrett had another rough outing Tuesday, not making it out of the fourth inning and giving up six earned runs to raise his season ERA to 7.41. Garrett didn't help himself with four walks, and he also gave up two home runs in the fourth inning as he struggled with his location.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville. He was designated for assignment on Sunday, a day after allowing six runs (five earned) over 2 1/3 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Dodgers. "You don't want to lose Wojo but he has no options," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We'd like him to stay. He gives us that depth we like to have. We'd like to keep him unless there's another big-league opportunity out there for him."

OF Billy Hamilton picked up his 30th stolen base, but went 0-for-5 on the night on Tuesday, struggling with the rest of the top third of the Reds lineup. It's his fourth consecutive season with at least 30 steals, and he extended his major league lead.

C Tucker Barnhart had three hits Tuesday -- including a double and triple where he benefited from Rays outfielders making misplays in the field -- and drove in a run as the bottom of Cincinnati's lineup came up big. The 7 through 9 hitters went a combined 7-for-12 against the Rays on Tuesday.

1B Joey Votto hit his 20th home run in the ninth inning, giving him his second-most home runs ever before the All-Star break. He had 22 in 2010 on the way to finishing with 37 and NL MVP honors.