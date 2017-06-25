OF Jesse Winker was sent to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make room for RHP Homer Bailey, who made his first start of the yearSaturday. Winker was hitting .273 in 14 at-bats with the Reds.

OF Billy Hamilton has struggled at the plate of late and manager Bryan Price said he has considered dropping the speedy runner from the leadoff spot. He was hitless in 20 at-bats before getting a line single in the fifth Saturday. "Everything is on the table," Price said Saturday.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right elbow) has been on the DL since April 2 and was eligible to come off June 1. The Reds had hoped he could join the team around the All-Star break, but manager Bryan Price said Saturday it most likely will be late July or early August."He is doing flat ground today. He is progressing as scheduled," Price said Saturday.

RHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder issues) is slated to start Monday for the Reds in St. Louis, manager Bryan Price said Saturday. Finnegan pitched Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville and allowed four earned runs in five innings. "This is what we have been waiting for," Price said Saturday. Finnegan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this year for the Reds.

RHP Luis Castillo, who made his MLB debut Friday, will stay in the starting rotation, manager Bryan Price said Saturday. He allowed five hits and two runs in five innings and was in line for the win before the Nationals tied the game in the seventh and won in the last of the 10th inning 6-5.

RHP Homer Bailey came off the disabled list to make his first start Saturday. It wasn't pretty as he lasted just 1 2/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs in an 18-3 loss. He made three minor league rehab appearances at three different levels to get ready for the start. "In this game, at this level, you never really know. With a lineup like that and you're not sharp they're going to make you have a long day regardless of who you are or what kind of stuff you're featuring," Bailey said. "I had no excuses. I just didn't pitch well today. That's all I can say."