3B Patrick Kivlehan made a rare start Sunday, after he homered and had two hits off the bench Saturday. The Rutgers product, who made his MLB debut last year, was 1-for-4 and is hitting .250.

C Tucker Barnhart had a good series at the plate against the Nationals. He had two hits Sunday and starting pitcher Scott Feldman, using a changeup, said he and Barnhart were on the same page all day. Feldman doesn't remember shaking Barnhart off at all.

2B Scooter Gennett continues to make the Reds look smart for picking him from the Milwaukee Brewers in late March. Gennett, the Reds second baseman, collected at least four hits in a game for the second time this month as the Reds defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Sunday. He was 4-for-5 with a homer and had eight hits in the series. "He has just been swinging the bat and playing great defense," said right-handed pitcher Scott Feldman, the starter and winner for the Reds against Washington. "I am really happy for him. He is showing what he can do up here. He obviously has some pop. He has been doing a great job and it has been fun to watch." Feldman said Gennett also keeps the spirits up for the Reds in the clubhouse. "He just does a lot of things to keep it loose," Feldman said of Gennett, now hitting .308.

3B Eugenio Suarez got the day off Sunday, according to Reds manager Bryan Price. Suarez has 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He did enter the game on a double switch in the eighth inning with the Reds leading 6-2. He went 0-for-1 and is hitting .266.

RHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder issues) is slated to start Monday for the Reds in St. Louis, manager Bryan Price said. Finnegan pitched Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville and allowed four earned runs in five innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this year for the Reds.

RHP Scott Feldman gave the Reds another quality start Sunday. He went seven innings and allowed two runs -- a two-run homer by Michael A. Taylor. Feldman has the only two wins by a Reds starter since June 8.