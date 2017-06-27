RHP Tim Adleman gets the call Tuesday night when Cincinnati starts a six-game homestand with a game against Milwaukee. Adleman last pitched Wednesday in an 8-3 loss at Tampa Bay, allowing three runs off seven hits and four walks in five innings while fanning seven. He's faced the Brewers three times in his career, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings.

2B Scooter Gennett kept his hot streak going with a single and scored both runs in the Reds' defeat. Gennett has 10 hits in the last 20 at-bats against Cardinals pitching, including his four-homer game on June 6. In 32 career games at Busch Stadium, counting the ones he played while wearing a Milwaukee uniform, Gennett has hit safely in 23 of them.

LHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder) came off the 60-day DL Monday in St. Louis and started the game, lasting only three innings before a left triceps strain forced him out of there. Finnegan experienced control trouble, walking four and throwing only 31 of 58 pitches for strikes. He allowed three hits and three runs, striking out two but taking the loss.

RHP Bronson Arroyo (right shoulder) was moved from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL, another sign his career might be closer to ending. Arroyo started 14 games before going on the shelf June 19, going 3-6 with a 7.35 ERA and throwing a whopping 23 homers in 71 innings. There is no timetable for the return of the 40-year-old Arroyo, who has won 148 MLB games.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville Monday to make room for LHP Brandon Finnegan in the rotation. Bonilla appeared in eight games for the Reds, including four as a starter, and went 1-3 with a 7.59 ERA. Bonilla has had problems throwing strikes and keeping the ball in the park, allowing 17 walks in 32 innings and yielding seven homers.