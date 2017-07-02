RHP Ariel Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, but he is expected to be back soon. "He's made the most of his opportunities," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "None of us were happy to have to option him. I don't think there's any question he'll be back here before September. We hated to see him go, but it's a product of where we are with our roster right now." In five appearances, Hernandez has allowed two earned runs through nine innings with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

RHP Jackson Stephens picked up his first career victory in his major league debut for the Reds on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Stephens pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs, all on two homers. He walked only one and struck out eight. Stephens contributed a two-run double, becoming the first Reds pitcher with multiple RBIs in his debut since Paul Moskau in 1977. "He threw strikes in the first inning, which isn't always easy for a guy in his debut," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He challenged batters in the zone. He had two competitive innings in four and five (allowing one hit with three Ks). Great debut for a young guy." Stephens is the seventh rookie to start a game for the Reds. In 14 starts at Triple-A Louisville, he went 4-4 with a 4.97 ERA. In his past five appearances, including four starts, Stephens went 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA.

SS Zack Cozart will get regular days off leading up to the All-Star break, Reds manager Bryan Price said. Cozart was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday after missing 10 games with a right quad strain and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. He was not in the lineup Saturday. "We've written up a schedule," Price said. "Knowing Zack is much better, but not 100 percent, we felt reintegrating on a slow pace back to regular duty." Cozart was leading National League shortstops in the final All-Star vote tally, 108,282 votes ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager.

1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 on Saturday and is closing in on 1,500 for his career. He'd be only the 10th player in Reds franchise history to reach that mark and 28th active major leaguer.