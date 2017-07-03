-RHP Tim Adleman (5-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two homers in five innings. Both home runs came off the bat of Cubs rookie Ian Happ. "Happ had it going today," said Adleman. "A couple pitches were where he could handle them and he got me. I thought I had good stuff today. I feel good. Just a couple pitches the home runs to Happ and the double by (Javier) Baez were mistakes."

RHP Jackson Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday but left quite an impression in his big-league debut Saturday when he pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs -- all on a pair of homers -- with one walk and eight strikeouts. He also had a two-run single. "The last two innings he really locked it down," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "That showed me more than anything, being able to rally from (a three-run third). He's been on our radar for some time as a prospect. It's really easy to crash and burn in that situation, and he didn't He held his own." Price said Stephens could be a part of the rotation again following the All-Star break.

OF/1B Nick Longhi was acquired Sunday from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for international signing bonus pool space. Longhi, 21, is ranked by MLB.com the ninth-best prospect in the Red Sox system. He entered the 2017 season ranked by Baseball America as that organization's No. 14 prospect. In 62 games this season at Double-A Portland, Longhi hit .262 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. In 2016, he spent the entire season with Class A Salem and ranked among Carolina League leaders in hitting, RBIs and doubles. Boston selected Longhi in the 30th round of the June 2013 first-year player draft out of Venice High School in Florida.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. It's his second stint with the Reds this season, going 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts and two relief appearances. Wojciechowski will give the Reds an extra bullpen arm heading into a seven-game road trip to Colorado and Arizona.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday. He's been on the DL since June 28 with a strained trapezius muscle. He missed 10 weeks with an unrelated shoulder injury and was injured again during his first start back.