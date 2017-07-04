RHP Sal Romano will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday against the Rockies when the teams conclude their four-game series. Romano will take the turn of right-hander Jackson Stephens, who made his major league debut Saturday and gave up three runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs and earned the victory in Cincinnati's 5-3 win. The Reds then added a reliever for their trip to Colorado and Denver, a move manager Bryan Price said was going to be made regardless of Stephens' performance. Romano is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in nine starts at Louisville, where a shoulder injury sidelined him for five weeks. He gave up three earned runs in six innings June 24 and topped out in his most recent outing June 29. Price said, "His last start was a complete game at 89 pitches with 15 ground ball outs. It made sense to do it. I was really anxious to get him back after that first start. He didn't have great success in his first start in Cincinnati, but leaving spring training, I fully anticipated that we would see him at some point in time this year." Romano, 23, made his major league debut April 16 against Milwaukee in a 4-2 loss and gave up three runs (two earned) in three innings with four walks and two strikeouts, throwing more balls (43) than strikes (39) in his 82-pitch outing.

SS Zack Cozart was not in the lineup but pinch hit and grounded out to end the seventh. He had been on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quadriceps since June 19 until he was reinstated Friday. At that time, the Reds, with an eye toward the second half, mapped out a playing schedule for Cozart through Sunday when the All-Star break arrives. Cozart said he is scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday but not Thursday in the series finale with the Rockies.

CF Billy Hamilton did not play after being removed from Sunday's game in the eighth inning with lower back stiffness. Manager Bryan Price said before Monday's game that Hamilton's back was felt better than when he left Sunday's game. "But I really hope to avoid exacerbating the pre-existing issue to where it could set him aside for several more days," Price said. "I'm hoping that he's ready in the next day or two to take on his full-time, regular responsibilities, but today he's not a full-go."

RHP Luis Castillo pitched a season-high-tying 5 2/3 innings in his third career start after being promoted from Double-A Pensicola -- without pitching at the Triple-A level -- on June 23 to make his major league debut. He allowed a season-high two homers, something he also did June 23 at Washington. Charlie Blackmon homered off Castillo to five the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the fourth, and Raimel Tapia gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead in the sixth after the Reds tied the game with back-to-back homers in the top of the inning. "Really good stuff again," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Really paid the price for pitching behind. Most of their hitters, when they did their damage, he was behind in the count. He was ahead of Tapia 1-2, ends up going to a full count. The kid sits on a fastball and he ends up missing his location and he hits it out to give them a 4-3 lead. That being said, this kid's jumping from Double A. I think he's got a little bit of trepidation on pounding the strike zone right now, which is not unusual for young pitchers. When he gets on the plate and turns those counts around from 1-0 to 0-1, I think he has a chance to be sensational."

1B Joey Votto recorded career hit No. 1,500 with his 24th homer. He surpassed Ted Kluszewski for sole possession for the 10th most hits in Reds franchise history. This season, Votto is hitting .317 with 24 homers, 61 RBIs, a .427 on- base percentage and a .628 slugging percentage.