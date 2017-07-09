RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw a 40-pitch side session during the weekend trip to Arizona -- his third side session since being cleared to throw. But he still hasn't pitched this season because of an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his elbow that occurred during spring training, and probably won't be ready to return until August. He was 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA lat season.

Reds manager Bryan Price likes how his players enjoy playing behind rookie RHP Luis Castillo, who earned his first major league win Saturday with 6 2/3 shutout innings as Cincinnati beat Arizona 7-0. "More than anything, he exudes confidence out there," Price said. "From everything I pick up when I go to the mound, the infielders love playing behind this guy, they love seeing him get after it, pound the zone. He's confident, he trusts his stuff, and the team loves playing behind him. That's a testament to a young, inexperienced pitcher."

It wasn't an All-Star Game from 2010-13 without Reds 1B Joey Votto, who was chosen each of those seasons and now will be going back to the game for the first time in four seasons following his fifth All-Star selection. He celebrated by being chosen as the National League Player of the Week last week -- a week in which he hit .524 in seven games. Votto currently leads the NL in home runs (26), slugging percentage and OPS and ranks among the top 10 in eight other offensive categories, including hits and batting average. Votto is looking for his first hit in an All-Star Game; he's 0-for-9 with three strikeouts. Votto's teammates, Zack Cozart, will start at shortstop for the NL, the first Reds player to start in the game at SS since Barry Larkin in 2000.

RHP Homer Bailey, who starts Sunday against Arizona, will be facing the Diamondbacks for the first time since he lasted only one inning against them Aug. 28 (four runs (three earned), five hits) in what turned out to be his final appearance of the 2016 season -- the result of a right elbow injury that kept him on the disabled list until June 24. Bailey is 2-2 with a 4.24 ERA in four career starts against Arizona, not allowing a homer in any of the starts.