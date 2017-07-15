FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 16, 2017 / 3:25 AM / a month ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RF Scott Schebler, who has made a habit of turning in eye-catching defensive plays this season, added another to the list on Friday. Schebler easily threw out Ryan Zimmerman trying to score from second on Matt Wieters' single. The assist was Schebler's fifth of the season, matching last season's total.

RHP Tim Adleman again had trouble putting batters away while giving up five runs in fewer than five innings in Cincinnati's 5-0 loss to Washington on Friday night. A walk to Bryce Harper after getting two quick strikes helped set up the Nationals' two-run first inning. "With Harper, I pitched him carefully," Adleman said. "I would probably do the same thing again -- not let him beat me -- but I would try to execute better."

RHP Asher Wojciechowski led Cincinnati's bullpen on Friday, racking up four strikeouts in two innings. Four relievers teamed for a combined 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

LF Adam Duvall picked up Friday right where he left off before the All-Star break. Duvall collected two hits, including the only hit to reach the outfield against LHP Gio Gonzalez. Duvall batted .300 in his last 21 games before the break.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.