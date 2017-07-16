2B Scooter Gennett drove in four runs with a bases-loaded walk and his 16th home run. Gennett has 49 RBIs in just 213 at-bats. "He is one of our most productive ball players and he's doing it at multiple positions," Bryan Price said.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained right elbow) is close to facing hitters at the Reds' development camp in Goodyear, Arizona. DeSclafani threw a bullpen on Friday and will throw another on Monday. The Reds will make a determination after Monday's session whether DeSclafani should throw another bullpen or graduate to live batting practice.

1B Joey Votto is in the National League top 10 in all three of the Triple Crown categories. He is tied with Giancarlo Stanton for the league's lead with 26 home runs. Votto is tied for third with 68 RBIs and eighth with a .312 batting average. The Reds have never had a player win the Triple Crown.

1B Joey Votto promised to buy a donkey for SS Zack Cozart for winning the fan vote as a starter in the All-Star game in Miami. The gift donkey is being trained pending delivery to its new home. Votto arranged with Honey Hill Farm in nearby Pendleton County, Kentucky, to bring three donkeys to Great American Ball Park on Saturday. One roamed the outfield during Reds' batting practice. The other two were taken to a fan area for pictures and petting opportunities.