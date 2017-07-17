RF Jesse Winker made his first career start in the field on Sunday, playing right and batting second. He went 1-for-2 with three walks. Winker had made three appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on July 7, all as a pinch hitter. His only prior starts were as a designated hitter at Tampa Bay in June.

2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, Reds manager Bryan Price said Gennett was the best waiver claim the club had made during his tenure. Gennett already has set a career-high with 16 homers. "I can't say you couldn't see this coming, but it's off the charts what (Scooter) has done for the ballclub," Price said. "Impactful, yes. Some really good decisions by our front office and scouting department for sure."

RHP Homer Bailey had made just eight starts the past two years due to multiple elbow surgeries prior to making his season debut on June 24. He allowed 14 earned runs over his first 4 2/3 innings back, but gave up just one run through 6 2/3 innings in his last start at Arizona. But, Sunday was a step back for Bailey, who allowed eight earned runs and two home runs in a loss to the Nationals. "We lost this game because I didn't pitch well," Bailey said. "No excuses. I need to be more consistent. I would throw a good pitch, then two bad ones. It's simple. If you make a bad pitch it is going to get hit."

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, came through Saturday's bullpen session with no issues. He's eligible to come off the DL. "Everything went good," said Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday. "We'll discuss (next steps) today with Devin and we'll let you guys know the plan."