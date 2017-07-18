RF Jesse Winker made his first career start in the field on Sunday, playing right and batting second. Winker went 1-for-2 with three walks and left an impression. "Terrific," manager Bryan Price said. "He knows the strike zone. He put the barrel on the ball a couple times. Great experience for him, batting behind Joey (Votto)." Winker walked as a pinch-hitter on Monday, but with catcher Devin Mesoraco on the mend and right-hander Sal Romano returning to start Tuesday's game, it's likely Winker's stay in the big leagues will be brief.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski took over for Scott Feldman in the second inning on Monday and limited the Washington Nationals to one hit in 4 2/3 innings before Brian Goodwin hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth to make the score 6-1. He kept the Washington off-balance, getting seven outs on popouts, and finished with three walks and four strikeouts after 70 pitches. Wojciechowski could take Feldman's spot in the rotation if he lands on the DL with right knee stiffness.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani is preparing to take a big step in his recovery from an elbow injury suffered late in spring training. DeSclafani will throw a two-inning simulated game on Tuesday. If it goes well, he will throw three innings on July 23 in the Arizona rookie league, then be put on an every-fifth day throwing schedule. Reds manager Bryan Price said he watched DeSclafani throw on the side at Chase Field before the All-Star break and said he "threw beautifully."

RHP Homer Bailey's comeback hit another roadblock on Sunday when he gave up eight earned runs and two home runs in four innings in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals. "Homer's last two starts, there was a crispness to the delivery that provided consistent quality to the pitch execution that just wasn't there yesterday," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Some sliders that were well thrown and executed and others that just spun. I think it's just mechanics based. Still finding his way with his delivery."

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, began Monday what the Reds hope is a brief rehab stint at Triple-A Louisville. Manager Bryan Price said if soreness in Mesoraco's left lat muscle doesn't resurface, he'll likely rejoin the club this week. "Strong possibility it'll be a short stint in Triple-A, but we'll wait and see," Price said. "It's game situations to see if there's any soreness at all in his lat. If there's soreness there, that would be a concern."