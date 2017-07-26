SS Jose Peraza made his 27th start of the season at shortstop and started the 30th triple play in Reds history and first since Sept. 12, 1995 against the Miami Marlins. He also drew his first unintentional walk since May 21 in the eighth inning against RHP Dellin Betances. The walk ended a streak of 197 plate appearances without one, the longest in the majors this season. Earlier this season, Peraza went 53 straight plate appearances without striking out from April 5-20.

SS Zack Cozart may have re-injured his right quadriceps during the eighth inning Tuesday when he was removed in the eighth inning after reaching third on CF Billy Hamilton's RBI double. Cozart entered the game as a pinch hitter and was sent for tests, which came back normal. Cozart will be re-evaluated before Wednesday's game and is day-to-day. The All-Star was not in the starting lineup because manager Bryan Price said the quadriceps still needs rest after playing three or four straight games. Since returning from his second DL stint June 30, Cozart has not been in the starting lineup five times.

RHP Anthony Desclafani (sprained ulnar collateral ligament) will make his second rehab start Saturday for Single-A Dayton at Fort Wayne. Desclafani has not pitched this season and began his rehab assignment by allowing three runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 47-pitch outing with the Arizona League team in rookie ball.

RHP Luis Castillo may have taken the loss after allowing three earned and seven hits in five innings Tuesday but certainly enjoyed watching his teammates produce a triple play behind him. "I will never forget that," he said through an interpreter. "Triple play, bases loaded, that's amazing. If double plays the best friend of a pitcher, what about a triple play?"

RHP Scott Feldman (right knee) is making progress in his throwing program after going on the disabled list last Tuesday. Manager Bryan Price said Feldman has progressed from throwing with one knee on the ground and the other knee propped up to playing normal catch. Feldman is eligible to be activated Friday but likely won't return by then though Price said he be with the team in Miami.

RHP Homer Bailey makes his seventh start since returning from recovering from February shoulder surgery on Wednesday against the Yankees. So far, he is 2-4 with an 8.56 ERA, though he pitched decently Friday when he allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings of a 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. Bailey's only start against the Yankees was a 6-5 win on May 19, 2012 when he allowed three runs and seven hits, including two homers in 6 1/3 innings at Yankee Stadium.