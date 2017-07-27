SS Zack Cozart was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game Wednesday. Cozart likely would have been in the lineup but he appeared to tweak his right quad running the bases after reaching as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game. Manager Bryan Price said the training staff was optimistic that the injury was nothing more than soreness but said he would know more Thursday in Miami. Cozart missed his sixth game since returning from a second disabled list stint June 30, but the previous instances were to rest it.

LHP Tony Cingrani continued to struggle as he allowed homers to SS Didi Gregorius and 3B Todd Frazier in the seventh inning. He has allowed at least one earned run in his last five appearances (11 earned runs, 5 1/3 innings). He also allowed at least one homer for the fourth straight outing and since returning from a strained right oblique June 6, Cingrani has posted a 6.63 ERA in 19 outings.

2B Dilson Herrera likely would have appeared with the Reds this season but will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to remove bone chips and his next games won't take place until next season. The Reds acquired Herrera at last season's Aug. 1 trade deadline when they sent OF Jay Bruce to the New York Mets. This season, he was batting .264 with seven home runs and 42 RBI in 68 games with Triple-A Louisville. Herrera experienced enough shoulder trouble that he was unable to play defense in major league camp during spring training, though he did so in minor league camp. "Probably the most important thing is that he gets it taken care of," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I still think we've got a really nice player here that needed to have this correction done."

RHP Homer Bailey lost his third consecutive start Wednesday when he allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in six-plus innings. Bailey was in line to complete seven innings for the first time since Aug. 7, 2014 versus Cleveland but allowed the first four hitters to reach in the seventh.