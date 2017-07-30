RF Scott Schebler, who did not start Saturday, entered Friday with the worst post-All-Star Game batting average (.071) in the majors among qualified hitters. Schebler said he had been hitting into the teeth of numerous shifts, but he finally broke loose in the ninth inning Friday, slugging a solo home run.

RHP Tim Adleman, who allowed Christian Yelich's three-run homer in the third inning Saturday, took a loss against the Miami Marlins. He gave up six hits, four walks and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has allowed at least one homer in 12 straight games.

SS Zack Cozart (quad) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. He was hurt while running the bases against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and the injury lingered. Cozart has been battling his quads since May, when the injury first flared up. He is a free agent after the season, and the Reds may want to trade him. But due to his injury, that is less likely at the moment. He is hitting .317 with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and a .971 OPS in 76 games this year.

RHP Kevin Shackelford, a reliever, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. He pitched two innings Saturday and allowed one run, striking out three. A 6-5, 210-pounder, Shackelford made his major league debut this year June 29, allowing five hits, one walk and four runs in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out three but allowed two. That was his last appearance in the majors until this call-up gave him a new opportunity.

RHP Luis Castillo, who was traded by the Marlins twice, will face his former team for the first time Sunday in the finale of a four-game series. Castillo was a minor league prospect last year when Miami traded him to the San Diego Padres. But a portion of that deal was cancelled, and Castillo was sent back to Miami. The Marlins then sent Castillo, pitching prospect Austin Brice and minor league outfielder Isaiah White to the Reds for Dan Straily, a veteran pitcher. Ironically, Straily will face the Reds on Sunday for the first time since the trade. Castillo, who has a fastball that has reached 101 mph, is 1-4 with a 4.05 ERA this season. He could have had two more wins if not for blown saves by his bullpen. Of his seven starts, just two qualify as quality. But he has 45 strikeouts in 40 major league innings.