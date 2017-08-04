OF Patrick Kivlehan replaced CF Billy Hamilton after Hamilton was ejected following a strikeout to end the top of the fifth inning. He was 0-for-1 on Thursday and is 3-for-40 in his last 24 games.

RF Jesse Winker went 0-for-3 with one walk after hitting one home run in each of his previous two games. He hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning during the Reds' 5-2 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday.

RHP Sal Romano (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings, despite shutting out Pittsburgh through his final three innings. He surrendered more than two earned runs for the second time in six starts this season, but said he felt comfortable mixing the changeup into his rotation of pitches. Reds manager Bryan Price said Romano will have to execute a changeup moving forward to avoid moving to the bullpen.

CF Billy Hamilton was ejected after striking out to end the fifth inning. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday. Hamilton played in the second game of the series Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game with an apparent ankle injury. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs on Tuesday and 1-for-5 on Wednesday.