C Raffy Lopez had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo, where he hit .293 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 59 games. Lopez had appeared in 15 games in the majors, seven with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and eight last season with the Cincinnati Reds, before entering in the eighth inning defensively.

RF Scott Schebler has been dealing with bruising in his left rotator cuff since attempting a diving catch in June. Schebler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and says he's improving. "I'm back on some anti-inflammatories," he said. "It's something that I've been dealing with for a long time. I tried to play through it, but it came back again after the break. It was a relief to know that it was something serious that might need surgery." Schebler has 23 homers and 45 RBIs in 101 games.

RF Jesse Winker won't bat second when shortstop Zack Cozart comes off the disabled list, but for now the rookie is giving the Reds a solid 1-2 punch with Joey Votto behind Billy Hamilton. In Friday night's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, Winker and Votto combined to go 4-for-8 with a double and two RBIs. "Both of them have very good strike zone command," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Jesse is confident, no matter who's in the game, he feels like he's going to put the bat on the ball."

RHP Asher Wojciechowski pitched well in his first outing since being moved into the rotation, allowing one run and three hits through five innings on Friday night in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He walked one and struck out five while throwing78 pitches. "You have to trust your stuff in this game, and he trusts it," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It sends a good message when we roll him out there and he attacks the strike zone."

RHP Anthony DeSclafani's latest setback was diagnosed as tendinitis. He had an MRI that showed the UCL was intact. Reds manager Bryan Price called it a setback but not necessarily a season-ender for DeSclafani, who's coming back from an elbow injury suffered late in spring training. "If he wouldn't be throwing for three or four weeks, sure, he'd probably be done, but other than the tendinitis, he's healthy," Price said. The Reds hoped that DeSclafani, who was their projected Opening Day starter during the spring, would be back this season. He went 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts last season and is considered a key component of the club's rebuilding process. "This whole year has been a mental grind," DeSclafani said. "I just have to deal with it and face it and move on."