SS Zack Cozart was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Sunday and went 1-for-5. Cozart has been on the DL since July 29 with a right quad strain. He'll likely get regular days off at least initially. "He's been feeling really good. Not just good enough to play, but really good," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We want to stay from any recurrence of this injury. He's as vulnerable as anybody when he runs. We'll still be cautious with playing time on the front end".

RHP Robert Stephenson was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with a shoulder contusion, but the injury is not deemed serious. Stephenson was injured diving to field a bunt on Wednesday at PNC Park. "I would be available to start tomorrow if I really wanted to but there is no reason to push it," Stephenson said on Sunday. Tim Adleman will start Monday's series opener against the San Diego Padres. Stephenson is 0-4 with a 6.98 ERA in 16 appearances, including three starts.

OF Phillip Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Ervin, the 27th overall draft choice by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 draft, didn't appear in a game during his latest stint with the club and has only two at-bats this season.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday for his fifth stint with the big-league club. He's 1-3 with a 7.94 ERA in nine appearances, including four starts. Bonilla was claimed off waivers from the Pirates in February. He pitched 2 2/3 innings on Sunday and allowed three earned runs.

1B Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a three-run home run in the first inning on Sunday off Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright. It was Votto's 250th career home run and 135th at Great American Ball Park, tying him with Jay Bruce for the most of any player in that park. "There's nobody in the Cincinnati area that isn't fully aware of what he's done over the course of his career," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "But, you need to be more of a front and center team. He's not getting the exposure when we're not winning enough. A winning Reds team would draw more well-deserved attention to him. The things he does he does as well as anyone else in the game."

RHP Scott Feldman's sore knee is improving but he needs more time before he is comfortable running the bases, etc. Feldman pitched through knee pain before being placed on the disabled list on July 18. "Upon further review, he's a little further away, not from pitching, but if he has to run the bases, some of the agility stuff around the mound, just not quite as comfortable that he can do that yet," said Reds manager Bryan Price. Feldman is 7-7 with a 4.34 ERA in 19 starts.

RHP Homer Bailey allowed a career-high 10 runs in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, including a grand slam by Jose Martinez in only three innings of work. Bailey came back in June after missing most of the past two seasons following elbow and forearm surgeries. "Coming off of surgery, it wouldn't be unusual to not be consistent, but I know he expects more from himself," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He's taken some lumps on days when he wasn't that sharp."