SS Zack Cozart is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list and back in the lineup Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. “We kind of set our sights on Sunday being the day of activation,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s gone through everything. He’s feeling good.” Cozart has been on the DL since July 29 with a right quad strain. He’s expected to return to the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

RHP Luis Castillo has pitched six-plus innings in five of his past six starts. On Saturday against the Cardinals, he appeared to get stronger as the game wore on, retiring seven of eight with 93 pitches through six innings. But he ran out of gas in the seventh when he took Kolten Wong’s helmet off with a 93-mile per hour fastball then allowed a pinch-hit single to Luke Voit. Castillo allowed four runs (three earned) with a season-high five walks and two hit batters in 6 1/3 innings. “I thought his stuff was really good,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “His command wasn’t there for him as much today. They had nine base runners via walks and hit by pitches. That kind of set the table for them.”

RHP Scott Feldman’s sore knee is improving and he’s expected to return to the Reds rotation next time through. Feldman tried to pitch through the knee pain before being placed on the disabled list July 18. “He’s able to pitch without pain,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He feels more like he did earlier in the season.” Feldman is 7-7 with a 4.34 ERA in 19 starts.

C Devin Mesoraco returned to the lineup Saturday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts after appearing in only one of the previous five games because of a sore left knee. Mesoraco has had two separate stints on the disabled list this season with hip and shoulder injuries. In 51 games, he’s batting .218 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs.