RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday when catcher Devin Mesoraco was placed on the three-day paternity list. It is Brice’s third stint with the Reds this season. He’s proven to be an adept length guy in the Reds’ bullpen, going more than an inning 11 times and nine times pitched more than two innings.

1B Joey Votto batted .128 in his first 12 appearances after the All-Star break but since then has been on a tear. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the first inning on Monday night, then in the third, belted his 30th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Padres right-hander Jhoulys Chacin. It was Votto’s 251st career home run tying him with Ted Kluszewski for fifth on the club’s all-time list. It also was his 136th career homer at Great American Ball Park, the most of any player. He is batting .500 during the streak. “I felt great coming out of the All-Star break, but I was going 0-fer and not helping the team,” Votto said. “I can’t really explain either side of it.”

RHP Scott Feldman is getting closer to returning to the rotation. He’s been on the disabled list since July 18 with right knee soreness. “The issue isn’t throwing, it’s being able to run the bases and agility on the mound,” Feldman said Monday. “My knee feels way better. We got some inflammation out of there. Hopefully, the next few days go pretty good. I have to make them feel comfortable about having me out there. I need to be able to go from first to third on a single.” Feldman is 7-7 with a 4.34 ERA in 19 starts.

C Devin Mesoraco was placed on the three-day paternity list on Monday. Mesoraco and his wife, Kira, welcomed son Luke at 6:15 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Reds have been carrying three catchers, and Tucker Barnhart and Stuart Turner also are expecting births soon. “All sorts of babies,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I think we had the same thing a few years ago. I‘m sure our non-roster catchers are all thrilled to death thinking they might get a chance to come up and play.”