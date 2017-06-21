Preview: Reds at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to move three games above .500 for only the third time this season when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set. Tampa Bay held off a late rally by the Reds for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night -- its eighth victory in the last 11 games at Tropicana Field.

Rays left fielder Corey Dickerson hit his 16th homer and added an RBI single Tuesday, boosting his season average to .327 after going 12-for-36 over his last nine games. Logan Morrison put Tampa Bay ahead to stay with a two-run single, giving him 11 RBIs in his last eight games. Joey Votto reached 20 home runs for the eighth time in his career for Cincinnati, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 and is 11-22 on the road. Right-hander Tim Adleman will look to earn a series win for the Reds, who have allowed at least five runs in eight of the last 11 games.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (4-3, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (3-2, 5.17)

Although Adleman had a five-start unbeaten streak halted in his last start, he still turned in a solid effort with six innings of two-run ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adleman has permitted a total of eight runs over his last five starts, a stretch in which he's surrendered five home runs. Adleman has struggled away from home in his first two seasons, winning two of 11 road starts.

Ramirez is supplying few innings and giving up loads of hits over his last four outings, and is coming off an ugly start at Detroit in which he was battered for 10 runs (eight earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He has pitched a total of 17 innings during his rocky stretch and been reached for 21 runs and 32 hits. Ramirez has been solid at home, posting a 3-0 mark and 3.29 ERA in eight appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays RHP Alex Colomé earned his 20th save despite allowing multiple hits for the fifth time in his last nine outings.

2. Reds RHP Homer Bailey could make his season debut over the weekend versus Washington.

3. Rays SS Tim Beckham sat out Tuesday after taking a pitch off the hand Monday and also will miss the series finale.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Rays 4