Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies limp home following a miserable road trip to begin a four-game series with the visiting Cincinnati Reds. The seven-game homestand against the last-place Reds and last-place Chicago White Sox may give the Rockies an opportunity to pick up the pieces before the All-Star break.

Colorado went 1-8 on the road trip after a painful 4-3 walk-off loss in Arizona on Sunday and has dropped 10 of 11 overall to sink seven games back in the National League West. The Rockies also lost left fielder Ian Desmond to a calf injury during Sunday's loss, but Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the disabled list Monday and Gerardo Parra (quadriceps) could begin a rehab stint. The Reds were unable to complete a sweep of the Chicago Cubs by dropping Sunday's series finale 6-2. Shortstop Zack Cozart was named an All-Star for the first time Sunday, while first baseman Joey Votto received his fifth nod.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Luis Castillo (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (4-1, 4.04)

Castillo has left with the lead in each of his first two major-league starts, only to see a pair of blown saves deprive him of a win. He limited Milwaukee to two runs and five hits while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday. The 24-year-old, who was 4-4 with a 2.58 ERA at Double-A Pensacola before his recent promotion, has held left-handed hitters to a .222 average while right-handers have batted .316.

Hoffman has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts after giving up two in 6 2/3 innings at San Francisco on Tuesday. The former first-round pick has not allowed a home run in 21 2/3 innings over his last four appearances. Hoffman has struggled like so many before him at Coors Field, allowing 14 runs in 15 1/3 innings at home this year.

Walk-Offs

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado and CF Charlie Blackmon were selected as starters for the NL All-Star team, while 2B DJ LeMahieu was chosen as a reserve and closer Greg Holland was the team's lone pitcher selected.

2. Votto has recorded four straight two-hit games.

3. Blackmon is batting .390 with 10 home runs at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Reds 4