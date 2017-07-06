Preview: Reds at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are hoping their deep slump is behind them as they look to win a four-game series from the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. The Rockies have won two of the first three contests after Wednesday's 5-3 triumph, which was only their third victory in the last 14 games.

All-Star Nolan Arenado has gone 15 games without a home run as Colorado's fortunes plummeted and had his seven-game hitting streak halted on Wednesday. Pat Valaika recorded half of the Rockies' hits by going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Cincinnati has dropped 16 of its last 19 road contests and is a meager 13-28 away from home. The versatile Scooter Gennett is 6-for-10 with two blasts and four RBIs in the series and has gone deep 11 times in his last 24 contests.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Sal Romano (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-9, 4.41)

Romano is making his second major-league start after lasting just three innings in his first, giving up three runs - two earned - and three hits while losing to Milwaukee on April 16. The 23-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in nine turns at Triple-A Louisville this season and said he is much more comfortable ahead of Thursday's outing. "I think I'm a lot more relaxed and not as nervous. I want to feel like I belong," Romano told reporters. "I'm not going to try to overthrow. I will work my 93-95 (miles per hour); that's when my sinker is at its best. I still have 96, 97 and 98 in the tank, and there are certain times I can use that."

Chatwood has dropped consecutive turns and is winless in his last four outings. The 27-year-old has experienced big troubles at Coors Field this season, going 2-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in seven starts. Chatwood is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career turns against the Reds but has limited Joey Votto to one hit in five at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds LF Adam Duvall is 1-for-13 with five strikeouts over his last four games.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu (groin) has missed the last two contests and is questionable for the series finale.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster opening.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Reds 8