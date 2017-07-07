Romano helps Reds beat Rockies

DENVER -- Nearly three months ago, Sal Romano made his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds. It was a harsh learning experience but one from which he profited.

Romano returned to the mound Thursday for the Reds and helped them beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 to gain a split of their four-game series.

After lasting just three innings April 16 against Milwaukee, an 82-pitch struggle that included four walks and two home runs allowed, Romano had much better control of his emotions and his pitches this time.

Admittedly overamped and overthrowing against the Brewers earlier, Romano, who was optioned back to Triple-A after that game, held the Rockies to six hits and two runs in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts. In his first career win, Romano threw twice as many strikes (56) as balls (28).

"He made really large steps today," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Being able to go out there and command the zone, not try to do too much -- made some really good pitches when he was ahead, below the zone. Faced a very good lineup, very good team and he controlled it really well ... I anticipate we'll see more of Sal."

Three relievers followed Romano to the mound. The last was closer Raisel Iglesias, who pitched for the first time in five days and worked two innings in a non-save situation.

The Reds banged out 13 hits, seven for extra-bases. That output included five doubles and Adam Duvall's 20th home run.

Romano (1-1) gave up a two-out RBI single to Trevor Story in the second that tied the game at 1-1.

In the fifth, Tony Wolters followed Story's bunt single with a run-scoring double that cut the Reds' lead to 3-2. The double was Wolters' first extra-base hit since his double on June 11. After issuing his first walk to Raimel Tapia, Romano had runners on the corners with two outs but retired DJ LeMahieu on a grounder to second on a 3-1 pitch after falling behind 3-0.

"I wanted to attack with (Charlie) Blackmon on deck, but I fell behind," Romano said. "I knew if I just let my sinker work when I did fall behind, I was hopefully going to get a ground ball."

This was the first road start for Romano, at Coors Field no less, which can be a challenging place to pitch. But Romano faced just four batters with a runner in scoring position, three in the 23-pitch fifth that exerted Romano to the point where Price said it made no sense to send him out for the sixth.

"You dream to get here," Romano said. "To get the first win is pretty special. Not just for me but my family, too. This one was fun."

Not for the Rockies (50-38), who have lost 12 of their past 15 games. During that stretch, they are hitting .226 overall, .216 with runners in scoring position and have a 6.43 team ERA.

"Everybody gets frustrated when we have a chance to win games, and we're not winning them," Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood said. "But at the same time, it is a long season, and I think we're still 12 games over .500 right now. So, we've endured this stretch, and we just got to turn around."

Chatwood (6-10) allowed a season-high-tying eight hits and three runs in six innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He ended three innings with double-play grounders.

A two-out double in the fifth by Duvall put the Reds ahead 3-1. The hit scored Scooter Gennett, who drew a one-out walk.

Eugenio Suarez's single in the third gave the Reds a 2-1 lead after Chatwood gave up a double and walk to start the inning.

Billy Hamilton opened the game with a triple when right fielder Carlos Gonzalez got a glove on the ball but could not hold it. Gennett followed with a walk and Joey Votto delivered a run-scoring single.

The Reds tacked on three runs in the eighth against Scott Oberg. He has stranded 22 of 25 inherited runners and 12 of his past 13 but has been less effective starting an inning. Duvall led off and belted Oberg's second pitch for a home run. Suarez flared a single to center and scored when Scott Schebler followed with a double. Pinch hitter Zack Cozart's double off Jordan Lyles made it 6-2. The Rockies added a run in the eighth before Iglesias struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth, sealing the Rockies' latest loss.

"We have to combine the pitching with the hitting," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Right now, there are games we pitch well enough to win, but we're not hitting. Or we don't hit well."

NOTES: Reds RHP Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start against the Rockies, and RHP Austin Brice was optioned to Louisville. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart was not in the starting lineup, part of his planned playing schedule this week after being reinstated Friday from the 10-day disabled list, but he doubled home a run as a pinch hitter in the eighth. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with right groin soreness. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon, who typically hits leadoff, made his second career start batting third. The other was Aug. 25, 2015, at Atlanta. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado did not start for just the third time this season. He was also not in the lineup May 7 and June 11.