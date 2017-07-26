Preview: Reds at Yankees

Recently acquired third baseman Todd Frazier made his first home game with the New York Yankees a memorable one, hitting into a triple play in his first at-bat. There was a silver lining as a run scored on the play for the Yankees, who will look to complete a two-game interleague sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

Didi Gregorius had a sacrifice fly and homered for the third time in two games for New York, which kicked off its nine-game homestand by improving to 4-1 in its last five. The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound in a bid to win three in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak from June 7-12. Cincinnati managed a paltry three hits in the series opener to tumble to 2-10 since the All-Star break. Joey Votto remains in a deep slumber since the All-Star game, going 5-for 39 with zero extra-base hits.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-4, 8.56 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (6-4, 3.21)

Despite his bloated ERA, Bailey recorded his third quality start in his last four outings on Friday versus Miami, giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings in his second straight loss. Bailey was pounded in his season debut at Washington on June 24, but he was solid in both his subsequent road starts, giving up two runs over 12 2/3 innings. Matt Holliday has tormented Bailey, going 14-for-43 with two homers.

Severino opened July by getting shellacked at Houston, but he has been superb in his three subsequent starts, surrendering a combined four runs over 21 innings. Despite the stellar stretch, Severino earned his first win since June 10 last time out by blanking Seattle on eight hits over seven innings. He has pitched at least six innings in 10 of his last 11 starts, yielding only five home runs in that span.

Walk-Offs

1. Gregorius is 14-for-25 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. The triple play was the first turned by the Reds since September 1995.

3. Yankees OF Brett Gardner has hit safely in seven straight games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Reds 2