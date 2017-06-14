Preview: Red Sox at Phillies

The Boston Red Sox have been heating up like the soon-to-be summer temperatures with wins in 15 of their last 22 contests, highlighted by two extra-inning victories over the Philadelphia Phillies. The visiting Red Sox look to continue their good fortune against the free-falling Phillies on Wednesday when the four-game, home-and-home interleague series shifts to Citizens Bank Park.

Andrew Benintendi capped his second straight three-hit performance with an RBI single in Tuesday's 4-3 victory in 12 innings, improving to 8-for-18 with one homer and seven RBIs during his four-game hitting streak. Dustin Pedroia, who had an RBI single in the 11th inning of Monday's 6-5 win, has recorded four consecutive multi-hit efforts and collected four RBIs and five runs scored in that stretch. Philadelphia saw its season-high losing skid extend to seven games with Tuesday's loss despite a four-hit performance for Maikel Franco, who is 7-for-13 with an RBI during his three-game hitting streak on the heels of going 2-for-24 in his previous six contests. Tommy Joseph has been far more consistent for the Phillies by batting 14-for-39 with seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Brian Johnson (2-0, 3.44 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.50)

Johnson, who will make his fifth career start and first versus a National League foe, received a no-decision on Friday after allowing three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings against Detroit. The 26-year-old was taken deep on two occasions versus the Tigers for the second time in his three outings, although Johnson insists he is focused on the here and now as opposed to the past. "What got me in trouble last year was overthinking things, and I think with the three starts and now that I'm going (Wednesday), I just go day to day," Johnson told MLB.com.

Hellickson fell to 1-4 with a 6.43 ERA in his last eight starts after allowing three runs on 10 hits in six innings of Friday's 3-2 setback at St. Louis. The 30-year-old continues to be plagued by the longball, as he was taken deep for the fourth straight outing against the Cardinals and has surrendered 14 homers in 13 starts. Hellickson owns a 4-3 mark with a 4.41 ERA in 15 career appearances versus the Red Sox, although he hasn't faced them since he pitched for Tampa Bay in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 1B Mitch Moreland has eight RBIs and as many runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 0-for-10 with two strikeouts in the series.

3. Red Sox 1B coach Ruben Amaro Jr. returns to Philadelphia after holding the same position with the Phillies from 2009-15.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Phillies 1